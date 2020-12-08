 

Charges dropped in 2011 Carpentersville murder case

  • Dennis Kuzara

    Dennis Kuzara

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/8/2020 2:32 PM

Kane County prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a Carpentersville man accused of murdering his neighbor in 2011.

Assistant state's attorney Bill Engerman announced the dismissal of the charges against Dennis Kuzara in court Tuesday afternoon.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Engerman did not say why the decision was made. But he said it was done after former Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon and new State's Attorney Jamie Mosser had "extensively" reviewed the case.

The decision has been explained to Carpentersville police and to relatives of the victim, Isabella Trejo.

Kuzara, 75, is expected to be released from Kane County jail this afternoon. He has been held there since the charges were filed in 2018.

He was charged with strangling her with a cord from a fan, then stabbing 57-year-old Trejo. At the time of his arrest, authorities said Kuzara was a close friend of Trejo.

