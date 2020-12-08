Authorities say driver who hit police SUV in Bartlett was under influence of drugs

A Bartlett police vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop Monday night was struck by another vehicle. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

A Chicago man was arrested Monday night on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs and driving with a suspended license after he struck the rear of an unoccupied police vehicle that was engaged in a traffic stop, Bartlett police said.

Kenyatta S. Cage, 48, also was cited for failure to yield when approaching a parked emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lighting for having only one headlamp, police said.

According to police, Bartlett officers were conducting a traffic stop about 8:20 p.m. on eastbound Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when one of their marked vehicles was rear-ended by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Cage.

No injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police and the Carol Stream Police Department assisted Bartlett officers with the investigation of the crash.

Cage was released on a $3,000 individual bond and assigned a Jan. 15 court date in Rolling Meadows.

This was the second time in less than two weeks that a Bartlett police vehicle was struck during a traffic stop, and the fourth time since December 2019.

Police remind motorists to pay attention and obey "Scott's Law" to help keep police officers and other first responders safe. Under "Scott's Law," drivers are required to proceed with caution and change lanes if possible when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with its flashing lights activated.