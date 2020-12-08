$100 to help couple with medical expenses
Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Brad Heath of Buffalo Grove.
Heath wants to give the money to a person he knows. Here is an excerpt of his story:
"(He) and his girlfriend just lost his unborn daughter. Now he has COVID and is off work, unpaid with medical and funeral expenses. I know $100 isn't much, but every bit helps."
• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.
