State reports 90 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,691 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 8,691 Monday with 90 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's virus test positivity rate is 10.3% based on a seven-day average.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus came 5,190 as of Sunday night.

The total infections statewide stand at 796,264 with 13,343 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tests processed in the last 24 hours are 77,569.