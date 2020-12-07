$100 to help 'very overwhelmed' sister

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Bernadine Tracy of Elgin.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My sister ... has had to quit her job as a teacher's assistant to care for her husband. (The sister's husband) has Alzheimer's and cannot be left alone. Her house is also in disrepair and needs work. She is very overwhelmed at this time and this money would be an answer to her prayers. She never complains but she is fatigued from caretaking."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.