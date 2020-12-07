 

$100 to help 'very overwhelmed' sister

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/7/2020 5:30 AM

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Bernadine Tracy of Elgin.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"My sister ... has had to quit her job as a teacher's assistant to care for her husband. (The sister's husband) has Alzheimer's and cannot be left alone. Her house is also in disrepair and needs work. She is very overwhelmed at this time and this money would be an answer to her prayers. She never complains but she is fatigued from caretaking."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 