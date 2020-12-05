Naperville police searching for robbery suspect

Naperville police are searching for a man accused of stealing a cellphone from a victim early Saturday on the southwest side of town.

Officers responded about 1:08 a.m. to a reported carjacking on the 2800 block of Cantore Road, though their preliminary investigation later determined the incident was actually a robbery, according to a Naperville news release.

Authorities say the suspect implied he had a gun, stole the victim's cellphone and fled the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported, and police do not believe the robbery was a random act.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 6 feet, 3 inches and weighing 200 pounds. He has short black hair and possibly left the area in a black Chevrolet SUV, which may have been occupied by two other people.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.