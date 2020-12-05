Illinois COVID-19 death toll reported Saturday close to Wednesday record

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported another 208 deaths, the most since Wednesday's record of 238 deaths, which officials said reflected slower reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The state also reported 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, roughly on par with numbers seen in the last 10 days.

Of the deaths, 64 were in Cook County, 11 in DuPage County, 6 in Kane County, 5 in Lake County, 4 in McHenry County and 13 in Will County.

The state is reporting a total of 779,975 cases, including 13,179 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,678 specimens for a total 11,021,676.

As of Friday, 5,331 were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, a drop of more than 400 from a week earlier. Of those, 1,134 patients were in the ICU and 694 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, numbers about the same as a week earlier.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 is 10.3%, down from 11.9 percent the week before.