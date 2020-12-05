$100 to donate to two priests in Batavia

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Ann MacDonald of Batavia.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Father James Parker and Father (Romeo) Pavin of Holy Cross Church, Batavia, are very deserving of a gift from the Believe Project.

"These two men have given their lives to serve the people of Holy Cross and beyond! The past few months have been a special challenge for them, as they closed/reopened the church and church school, tended to the sick and needy, oversaw a major church construction project, etc., all while being diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time!

"These two men ask for nothing but to serve God. They are heroes."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.