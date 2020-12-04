 

Mount Prospect dispensary plans slow transition to recreational pot

  • The New Age Care medical marijuana dispensary in Mount Prospect now has village permission to sell recreational pot, but company officials say they're planning a slow transition to the new line of products.

      The New Age Care medical marijuana dispensary in Mount Prospect now has village permission to sell recreational pot, but company officials say they're planning a slow transition to the new line of products. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Updated 12/4/2020 12:51 PM

A medical marijuana dispensary in Mount Prospect that was granted village permission this week to sell recreational pot plans a slow transition to its new line of products.

"We will be thoughtful in how we roll out adult-use (recreational marijuana)," Victoria Mendicino, chief of staff to the CEO of Revolution Global, said in an email. Revolution operates the New Age Care dispensary at 2015 E. Euclid Ave.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

For now, there will be no immediate change in operation at the business, and New Age has not decided when it will begin recreational sales. When it does, Mendicino said, it will involve scheduled appointments, online ordering and other ways to control the flow of customers.

"At this point, we have no immediate plans to move," Mendicino added. "As our business grows and requires more space, we may decide to move to a larger location. We view our relationship with the village as a partnership, consider Mount Prospect our home, and remain committed to serving the community."

Medical cannabis patients will still receive priority, as mandated by Illinois law, she said.

Because it was an existing licensed operation, New Age was granted immediate permission to sell recreational cannabis when the village lifted its ban on sales Tuesday.

According to the village, New Age projects revenues from recreational pot sales at $18.45 million, which would generate $922,500 in local taxes.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Mount Prospect board allows dispensary to sell recreational pot
Related Article
Mount Prospect board allows dispensary to sell recreational pot
 
Mount Prospect deciding next move on recreational pot sales
Related Article
Mount Prospect deciding next move on recreational pot sales
 
Mount Prospect dispensary may move out without quick decision on recreational pot sales
Related Article
Mount Prospect dispensary may move out without quick decision on recreational pot sales
 
Mount Prospect rejects recreational pot sales, but medical marijuana likely to expand in village
Related Article
Mount Prospect rejects recreational pot sales, but medical marijuana likely to expand in village
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 