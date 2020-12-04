Mount Prospect dispensary plans slow transition to recreational pot

A medical marijuana dispensary in Mount Prospect that was granted village permission this week to sell recreational pot plans a slow transition to its new line of products.

"We will be thoughtful in how we roll out adult-use (recreational marijuana)," Victoria Mendicino, chief of staff to the CEO of Revolution Global, said in an email. Revolution operates the New Age Care dispensary at 2015 E. Euclid Ave.

For now, there will be no immediate change in operation at the business, and New Age has not decided when it will begin recreational sales. When it does, Mendicino said, it will involve scheduled appointments, online ordering and other ways to control the flow of customers.

"At this point, we have no immediate plans to move," Mendicino added. "As our business grows and requires more space, we may decide to move to a larger location. We view our relationship with the village as a partnership, consider Mount Prospect our home, and remain committed to serving the community."

Medical cannabis patients will still receive priority, as mandated by Illinois law, she said.

Because it was an existing licensed operation, New Age was granted immediate permission to sell recreational cannabis when the village lifted its ban on sales Tuesday.

According to the village, New Age projects revenues from recreational pot sales at $18.45 million, which would generate $922,500 in local taxes.