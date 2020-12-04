 

Illinois schools are not COVID-19 superspreaders, data shows

  • There was an outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Mary Immaculate Parish School in suburban Plainfield this fall, state data shows.

    There was an outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Mary Immaculate Parish School in suburban Plainfield this fall, state data shows. Courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 12/4/2020 3:43 PM

Even as the region enters its worst period of the pandemic thus far, the vast majority of public and private schools in the Chicago area that have reopened in some capacity this fall have had little confirmed exposure to the coronavirus in the past month, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis of state data.

A small fraction of schools have had outbreaks where virus transmission has been traced to school buildings, while high schools have shown to be more likely to experience COVID-19 scares than elementary schools, records show.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Those findings match nationwide figures showing relatively low instances of significant spread in educational settings, especially among younger students, and provide some insight into why health officials nationally and in Chicago have expressed strong confidence that schools are safer to reopen than first thought, even as the pandemic rages on.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 