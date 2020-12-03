Batavia man accused of keeping woman in basement against her will
Updated 12/3/2020 6:40 PM
A Batavia man was charged with felony aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint on Thursday after a woman he kept in the basement against her will tried to escape and a neighbor reported witnessing a man carrying the screaming woman back into the home, according to a news release from Batavia police.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.