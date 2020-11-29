Aurora police investigating shooting on city's east side

Aurora police are telling the public to avoid the 800 block of Claim Street due to an ongoing investigation into a shooting.

A male victim was found shot on the block and taken to a hospital Sunday evening, officials said. Police did not provide additional information on the man's injuries of his condition.

Ohio Street between North Avenue and Second Avenue also is shut down due to the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Department Investigations at (630)-256-5500.