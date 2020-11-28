Sheriff Dart has COVID-19; 7,873 new cases, 108 more deaths announced

Cases of COVID-19 have increased by 7,873 and 108 more people have died of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

Cook County authorities also announced that Sheriff Tom Dart tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was recovering at home. Dart's last day at work was Friday, Nov. 19. He began experiencing virus symptoms Nov. 20 and self-quarantined, according to a news release. He was tested Tuesday.

"The sheriff is uncertain where he contracted the virus, but has been working around the clock to combat the virus at the sheriff's office," the release stated.

The state's virus test positivity rate remained flat at 10.1% based on a seven-day average, reflecting Friday's tally.

Patients in hospitals with COVID-19 were 5,775 as of Friday night, lower than the week's daily average of 6,021.

State labs processed 79,055 virus tests in the last 24 hours.