Santa gets holiday parade in Vernon Hills

Santa got a parade Saturday afternoon in Vernon Hills.

Santa and his entourage, normally ensconced at the North Pole, stopped at the Countryside Fire Protection District headquarters on Deerpath Drive where they picked up an escort of first responders for a tour of residential neighborhoods.

Riding aboard a gleaming red fire engine, Santa waved to onlookers during a parade through Vernon Hills neighborhoods.

"We're trying to put some smiles on faces in a different way," said Fire District Deputy Chief Ron Echtenacher. "We're trying to get Santa around as much as we can."

The parade, which lasted a couple of hours, ended at the village's 9-hole municipal golf course on Route 45 and Evergreen Drive, where the traditional tree and Menorah lighting took place as a virtual event.