 

Santa gets holiday parade in Vernon Hills

  • Santa waves from a fire engine during the Santa parade in Vernon Hills Saturday.

      Santa waves from a fire engine during the Santa parade in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Families wave to Santa during Saturday's Santa parade in Vernon Hills.

      Families wave to Santa during Saturday's Santa parade in Vernon Hills. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Santa parade in makes its way along Deerpath Drive in Vernon Hills Saturday.

      The Santa parade in makes its way along Deerpath Drive in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A bear tosses treats to people lining Deerpath Drive during Saturday's Santa parade in Vernon Hills.

      A bear tosses treats to people lining Deerpath Drive during Saturday's Santa parade in Vernon Hills. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Santa is ready to board a fire engine at the Countryside Fire Protection District headquarters prior to the start of the Santa parade in Vernon Hills Saturday.

      Santa is ready to board a fire engine at the Countryside Fire Protection District headquarters prior to the start of the Santa parade in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 11/28/2020 4:49 PM

Santa got a parade Saturday afternoon in Vernon Hills.

Santa and his entourage, normally ensconced at the North Pole, stopped at the Countryside Fire Protection District headquarters on Deerpath Drive where they picked up an escort of first responders for a tour of residential neighborhoods.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Riding aboard a gleaming red fire engine, Santa waved to onlookers during a parade through Vernon Hills neighborhoods.

"We're trying to put some smiles on faces in a different way," said Fire District Deputy Chief Ron Echtenacher. "We're trying to get Santa around as much as we can."

The parade, which lasted a couple of hours, ended at the village's 9-hole municipal golf course on Route 45 and Evergreen Drive, where the traditional tree and Menorah lighting took place as a virtual event.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 