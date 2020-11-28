 

7,873 new cases of COVID-19, 108 more deaths with lower hospitalizations

  • Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkview Community Church volunteers wear masks and continue their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Glen Ellyn Thursday.

      Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkview Community Church volunteers wear masks and continue their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Glen Ellyn Thursday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/28/2020 12:55 PM

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 7,873 and 108 more people died of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

The state's virus test positivity rate remained flat at 10.1% based on a seven-day average, reflecting Friday's tally.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Patients in hospitals with COVID-19 hit 5,775 as of Friday night, lower than the week's daily average of 6,021.

State labs processed 79,055 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

