7,873 new cases of COVID-19, 108 more deaths with lower hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 7,873 and 108 more people died of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

The state's virus test positivity rate remained flat at 10.1% based on a seven-day average, reflecting Friday's tally.

Patients in hospitals with COVID-19 hit 5,775 as of Friday night, lower than the week's daily average of 6,021.

State labs processed 79,055 virus tests in the last 24 hours.