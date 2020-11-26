Parkview Church in Glen Ellyn makes it a Happy Thanksgiving for all

"I need a little help," said Vince Lodestro of Carol Stream as he waited in line for a Thanksgiving meal for himself and his wife at the Parkview Community Church in Glen Ellyn early Thursday.

"Times have been tough. We've been struggling with our health, and food is one thing we really need. ... You hit all the pantries you can and it's not enough sometimes."

In the same breath he added, "I am so thankful," referring to the unselfish outpouring of support from volunteers at the church, which provided Thanksgiving meals for the 35th straight year.

"We are going to serve about 1,800 today. That is what we are expecting compared to 750 people last year," said church spokeswoman Shari Alia. "That just goes to show you that the community really needs this year between COVID-19 and the financial stress of families."

The meals of ham or turkey with all the sides, topped off with pumpkin pie filled multiple tables in front of the church on St. Charles Road.

"I've worked here 10 to 15 years and to see this many people in need ...," said David Robinson, a Parkview member volunteering Thursday.

"I think the reality is everyone is suffering on some level during this COVID crisis and, for us, we want to be a light for the community," Rev. Dave Davis said.

"To know we have a place to go to help you out with food is a blessing alone," said Glen Ellyn resident Migdalia Lopez, waiting in her van with son Hector and daughter Lydia.