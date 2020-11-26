 

Parkview Church in Glen Ellyn makes it a Happy Thanksgiving for all

  • Vince Lodestro of Carol Stream was the first one in line to pick up Thanksgiving dinners for his family at the Parkview Community Church in Glen Ellyn.

      Vince Lodestro of Carol Stream was the first one in line to pick up Thanksgiving dinners for his family at the Parkview Community Church in Glen Ellyn. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteer Joe Sanders was in charge of kitchen detail Thanksgiving Day at Parkview Community Church where up to 1,800 meals were to be served.

      Volunteer Joe Sanders was in charge of kitchen detail Thanksgiving Day at Parkview Community Church where up to 1,800 meals were to be served. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Pumpkin pie topped off the robust meal Thursday at Parkview Community Church.

      Pumpkin pie topped off the robust meal Thursday at Parkview Community Church. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteers load prepared meals for anyone who stops Thursday at the Parkview Church in Glen Ellyn.

      Volunteers load prepared meals for anyone who stops Thursday at the Parkview Church in Glen Ellyn. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteer Jason Rice of Glen Ellyn loads up a car with Thanksgiving meals at the Parkview Community Church.

      Volunteer Jason Rice of Glen Ellyn loads up a car with Thanksgiving meals at the Parkview Community Church. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Church member David Robinson loads up a car with Thanksgiving meals at Parkview Community Church.

      Church member David Robinson loads up a car with Thanksgiving meals at Parkview Community Church. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 11/26/2020 4:20 PM

"I need a little help," said Vince Lodestro of Carol Stream as he waited in line for a Thanksgiving meal for himself and his wife at the Parkview Community Church in Glen Ellyn early Thursday.

"Times have been tough. We've been struggling with our health, and food is one thing we really need. ... You hit all the pantries you can and it's not enough sometimes."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In the same breath he added, "I am so thankful," referring to the unselfish outpouring of support from volunteers at the church, which provided Thanksgiving meals for the 35th straight year.

"We are going to serve about 1,800 today. That is what we are expecting compared to 750 people last year," said church spokeswoman Shari Alia. "That just goes to show you that the community really needs this year between COVID-19 and the financial stress of families."

The meals of ham or turkey with all the sides, topped off with pumpkin pie filled multiple tables in front of the church on St. Charles Road.

"I've worked here 10 to 15 years and to see this many people in need ...," said David Robinson, a Parkview member volunteering Thursday.

"I think the reality is everyone is suffering on some level during this COVID crisis and, for us, we want to be a light for the community," Rev. Dave Davis said.

"To know we have a place to go to help you out with food is a blessing alone," said Glen Ellyn resident Migdalia Lopez, waiting in her van with son Hector and daughter Lydia.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 