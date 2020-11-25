 

How to enter our holiday lights contest starting Friday

  • Holiday lights are contained to the corner window on a home Tuesday on Forest Avenue in Palatine.

      Holiday lights are contained to the corner window on a home Tuesday on Forest Avenue in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Sprawling holiday lights are already on a home Tuesday on Willow Lane in Sleepy Hollow.

      Sprawling holiday lights are already on a home Tuesday on Willow Lane in Sleepy Hollow. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Elk Grove Village resident Richy Sandberg won last year's Daily Herald holiday lights contest. You can enter this year's contest starting Friday.

    Elk Grove Village resident Richy Sandberg won last year's Daily Herald holiday lights contest. You can enter this year's contest starting Friday. Daily Herald file photo

  • Lighted wreathes on the windows and red and green holiday lights in the bushes give a classic, festive feel on a home Tuesday on Plum Grove Road in Palatine.

      Lighted wreathes on the windows and red and green holiday lights in the bushes give a classic, festive feel on a home Tuesday on Plum Grove Road in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Posted11/25/2020 5:00 AM

It turns out isolation leads to illumination.

Forced to stay home because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, many suburbanites have put up their holiday lights a bit earlier than usual. Their efforts bring a welcome bit of cheer -- and could lead to some great prizes.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Entries in this year's Daily Herald holiday lights contest, presented by Treetime Christmas Creations of Lake Barrington, will be accepted starting Friday at events.dailyherald.com. Simply upload a photo by Dec. 9 to join the competition.

The submission that receives the most online votes will win the grand prize: a $750 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $20 gift certificate from Schaumburg-based Ala Carte Entertainment, which owns a number of restaurants throughout the area including Moretti's.

Four Editor's Choice winners (representing DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs) will receive a $25 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $10 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate.

And one random voter will receive a $100 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $20 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate.

Voting will run Dec. 10-14. The winners will be featured in the Dec. 18 print edition of the Daily Herald.

