Cook County, Elk Grove agree on project to add turn lanes on Arlington Heights Road

Following an earlier road resurfacing project along Arlington Heights Road in Elk Grove Village in 2013, the portion of the road south of Salt Creek is scheduled for upgrades next summer. The $5.5 million project will add left-turn lanes at about a half-dozen intersections. Daily Herald File Photo, 2013

A long-awaited road project to add left-turn lanes to a large portion of Arlington Heights Road through Elk Grove Village has secured $5.5 million in county and local funds.

Cook County has appropriated $4.4 million in motor fuel tax dollars for upgrades on the 1.4-mile stretch of Arlington Heights Road, from Turner Avenue to Brantwood Avenue. Elk Grove Village will pick up the remaining $1.1 million.

The project is aimed at alleviating congestion along the busy four-lane road, where drivers turning onto side streets can cause traffic backups and sometimes accidents. Plans call for left-turn lanes at about a half-dozen intersections, road widening in certain areas to handle the new lanes, and street resurfacing.

Mayor Craig Johnson called the proposed work "a big project we've needed for a long time."

For instance, he pointed to the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Boardwalk Street, near a popular strip mall that includes Tapalpa Mexican restaurant, Curves and other small businesses.

"(There's) a lot of accidents there. We need a left-turn lane big time at that location," Johnson said.

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, whose district includes Elk Grove Village, said the project was among the top priorities mentioned by village officials during his first meeting with them after the 2018 election.

"I'm happy to see it come to fruition -- it's a shining example of Cook County working directly with the village to address an important issue," Morrison said.

Left-turn lanes are in place at some of the major intersections where there are also stop lights, including Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Boulevard, Landmeier Road, Oakton Street and Higgins Road.

The county-village funding partnership comes after officials were in frequent communication during the closure of Busse Woods parking lots in the spring in an effort to limit crowds and enforce social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

"Us working together with the Forest Preserve and Cook County, and them working with us on Arlington Heights Road -- that's good government and that's a win-win for everyone involved," Johnson said.

Engineering studies already are underway in hopes of starting construction next summer, though the project could be pushed to 2022.