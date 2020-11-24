Suburbs see season's first measurable snowfall

Many suburbs saw their first measurable snow of the season Tuesday, with some getting as much as about 1.5 inches and others seeing just a trace.

Light rain and a fog/mist combo are in the forecast for the rest of the day with high temperatures peaking above 40 degrees.

On average, the Chicago region gets its first measurable snowfall -- defined as .1 inch or more -- by Nov. 17, according to the National Weather Service. Last year, 1.2 inches fell Oct. 30.

The record for the earliest measurable snow is Oct. 12, 2006, while the latest was Dec. 20, 2012.

The first snowfall of an inch or more on average arrives by Dec. 7.

The seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service shows the area's next opportunity for snow to be a slight chance Sunday night. The forecast for Thanksgiving Day is mostly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees.