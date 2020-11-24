 

Suburbs see season's first measurable snowfall

  • Brantley Weachter, 7, rears back to throw a snowball at his twin sister Haley after she fires first Tuesday in their Elgin backyard.

      Brantley Weachter, 7, rears back to throw a snowball at his twin sister Haley after she fires first Tuesday in their Elgin backyard. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Tim Schmuker of Palatine takes his early morning walk Tuesday at Deer Grove East in Palatine. "Not that great," he says about the first snowfall. "I spend a lot of time in Florida and I need to get back there."

      Tim Schmuker of Palatine takes his early morning walk Tuesday at Deer Grove East in Palatine. "Not that great," he says about the first snowfall. "I spend a lot of time in Florida and I need to get back there." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • First measurable snow of the season covers the roofs of houses in Palatine. The early morning snow covered the lawns but left the roads clear as the snow melted faster than people could get out of their garages with a shovel.

      First measurable snow of the season covers the roofs of houses in Palatine. The early morning snow covered the lawns but left the roads clear as the snow melted faster than people could get out of their garages with a shovel. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A dusting of snow clings to foliage in Bartlett on Tuesday.

      A dusting of snow clings to foliage in Bartlett on Tuesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • First measurable snow of the season covers the roofs of houses in Palatine. The early morning snow covered the lawns but left the roads clear as the snow melted faster than people could get out of their garages with a shovel. The snow changed over to rain later washing away Mother Nature's first snow of the season.

      First measurable snow of the season covers the roofs of houses in Palatine. The early morning snow covered the lawns but left the roads clear as the snow melted faster than people could get out of their garages with a shovel. The snow changed over to rain later washing away Mother Nature's first snow of the season. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Oscar Menendez of Elgin goes for a morning walk through Wing Park after the first measurable snowfall of the season Tuesday in Elgin.

      Oscar Menendez of Elgin goes for a morning walk through Wing Park after the first measurable snowfall of the season Tuesday in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A dusting of snow clings to foliage in Bartlett on Tuesday.

      A dusting of snow clings to foliage in Bartlett on Tuesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 11/24/2020 11:44 AM

Many suburbs saw their first measurable snow of the season Tuesday, with some getting as much as about 1.5 inches and others seeing just a trace.

Light rain and a fog/mist combo are in the forecast for the rest of the day with high temperatures peaking above 40 degrees.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

On average, the Chicago region gets its first measurable snowfall -- defined as .1 inch or more -- by Nov. 17, according to the National Weather Service. Last year, 1.2 inches fell Oct. 30.

The record for the earliest measurable snow is Oct. 12, 2006, while the latest was Dec. 20, 2012.

The first snowfall of an inch or more on average arrives by Dec. 7.

The seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service shows the area's next opportunity for snow to be a slight chance Sunday night. The forecast for Thanksgiving Day is mostly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 