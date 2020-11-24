Schaumburg police ask for help finding 37-year-old woman

The Schaumburg Police Department is asking for help locating Ruta Stravinskaite, a 37-year-old white woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

Stravinskaite, who is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, was last seen at 225 Columbia Court at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24, according to an alert from the Illinois State Police. She was driving a blue 2015 Mazda 3 with Illinois license plate, E574129, the alert said.

Stravinskaite has a condition that puts her in danger. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Schaumburg Police Department at (847) 882-3586 or contact 911.