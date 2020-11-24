Feder: Another clean sweep for V103 in Chicago radio ratings

WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia R&B powerhouse, widened its first-place lead overall and held onto the top spots in mornings, middays, afternoons and evenings in the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Robert Feder writes.

Ratings released Monday showed V103's weekday lineup of Steve Harvey, Bioncé Foxx, Joe Soto and Keith Sweat as popular as ever among Chicago radio listeners.

The run-up to the November 3 presidential election proved a boon to Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM, which boosted its overall share nearly 25 percent and finished second in mornings.

The latest survey period ran through November 4 -- two days before iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM flipped to all-Christmas music for the 20th straight year. If history holds, 93.9 Lite FM will likely dominate the market through the end of the year.

