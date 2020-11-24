 

9,469 new COVID-19 cases, 125 more deaths

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/24/2020 12:46 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 9,469 Tuesday and deaths from the respiratory disease came to 125, as hospitalizations remain over 6,000 patients.

The state's virus positivity rate is 10.4% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a continued, although incremental, decline, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The number of people dying from COVID-19 in November is 1,931, a 137% increase from 816 deaths from Oct. 1 to Oct. 24.

Illinois hospitals had 6,134 COVID-19 patients as of Monday night, the third highest hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Average hospitalizations in the last seven days are 6,093, a 12% spike from Nov. 10 through 16, or 5,431 patients daily.

Total infections statewide stand at 674,089 and fatalities are 11,677.

Illinois labs processed 97,323 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

