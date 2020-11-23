Illinois hospitals averaging more than 6,000 COVID-19 patients daily

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, Oct. 16COVID-19 testing sites, like the one at Arlington International Racecourse, remain busy even as many in the suburbs prepare for Thanksgiving later this week.

More than 6,000 people were treated for COVID-19 infections in Illinois hospitals each day over the past week, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records released today.

Between Nov. 16 and Sunday, hospitals statewide have averaged 6,058 patients being treated each day COVID-19, IDPH records show. Currently, there are 6,171 patients being treated for the virus in Illinois hospitals.

At the height of the state's original coronavirus surge last spring, the state never averaged more than 5,000 daily hospitalized patients for a week.

Of those hospitalized, 1,206 are in intensive care. That's the most COVID-19 patients in ICU beds statewide since May 12.

State health officials also announced 47 more deaths from the virus today, bringing the state's death toll to 11,552 since the outbreak began.

Additionally, 8,322 more new cases of the disease were diagnosed, which means 664,620 Illinois residents have been infected with the virus since testing began.

However, the state's seven-day average infection rate dipped again to 10.9%.

Meanwhile, the four suburban health regions all experienced average test positivity rates decline after weeks of growth. However, they all remain well above the 8% threshold that requires virus mitigation restrictions on business operations and gathering sizes. For instance, Region 7, which contains Will and Kankakee counties, now has a seven-day average test positivity rate of 19.2%. That means for every 100 tests taken by residents in those counties, more than 19 come back positive each day for the past week.