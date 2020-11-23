 

First accumulating snow of the season is here

  • First snow of the year covers the roofs of houses in Palatine. The early morning snow covered the lawns but left the roads clear.

      First snow of the year covers the roofs of houses in Palatine. The early morning snow covered the lawns but left the roads clear. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Tim Schmuker of Palatine gets his early morning walk in at Deer Grove East in Palatine. "Not that great" he says about the first snowfall. "I spend a lot of time in Florida, and I need to get back there."

      Tim Schmuker of Palatine gets his early morning walk in at Deer Grove East in Palatine. "Not that great" he says about the first snowfall. "I spend a lot of time in Florida, and I need to get back there." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • First snow of the year covers the roofs of houses in Palatine Tuesday morning.

      First snow of the year covers the roofs of houses in Palatine Tuesday morning. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Oscar Menendez of Elgin goes for a morning walk through Wing Park after the first snowfall of November in Elgin Tuesday.

      Oscar Menendez of Elgin goes for a morning walk through Wing Park after the first snowfall of November in Elgin Tuesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 11/24/2020 9:57 AM

Some suburbs are seeing the first accumulating snow of the season this morning.

Areas west of I-355 and north of I-80 could see 1-2 inches of snow before 10 a.m. Areas east of I-355 should see less than an inch of snow.

The snow is expected to change to rain after 10 a.m.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 