Aurora man accused of shooting another man in the head

An Aurora man is being held at the Kane County jail on charges that he tried to murder a man with whom he had argued.

Detrick Walton, 43, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Aurora police were called at 1 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East Benton Street. They found a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. As of Monday, he is in stable condition and expected to survive, according to a news release.

The victim and Walton, who was inside a vehicle at the time, had argued, according to the news release.

Walton was arrested Saturday night. Bail was set Sunday at $600,000.

Walton is on probation on two felony disorderly conduct cases. He was charged in August with misdemeanor domestic battery.