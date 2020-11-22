McHenry woman dies after tollway crash in Elgin

A 26-year-old McHenry woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday on westbound I-90 in Elgin, Illinois State Police reported Sunday.

According to state police, Megan M. Sergeant was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt in the right lane at 4:56 p.m. Friday when, for reasons that have not been determined, it veered to the left, crossed all lanes of traffic and drove onto the left shoulder.

The front of the car struck the concrete median barrier on the left side of the roadway and the vehicle then continued along the left shoulder until stopping.

Sergeant was taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.