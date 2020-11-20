Lisle man charged with possession child porn videos

A Lisle man has been charged with nine counts of possessing child pornography videos.

Brandon Darger, 39, of the 4400 block of Fender Drive, is free on $4,000 bond.

According to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office, investigators in its Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and Lisle police investigated Barger for several months. He was arrested Wednesday.

If convicted, Darger faces three to seven years in prison.

"Our Digital Forensic Investigation Unit is relentless in its pursuit of those who attempt to victimize and violate our children through child pornography," Sheriff James Mendrick said in the news release. "If you're producing it, searching for it, watching it or sharing it, they will find you and we will work to prepare the best possible case for prosecutors."

Darger is due to be arraigned Dec. 17.

Court documents indicate the videos depicted boys and girls under the age of 13 being assaulted mostly by adult men and women.

Judge John Kinsella has ordered that Darger not use the internet for any reason.