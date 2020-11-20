COVID-19 infections in children, teens more than double in last month

COVID-19 infections in children and teens more than doubled in a month, state data showed Friday, as new cases of the virus reached 13,012 Friday with 126 more deaths.

The state's virus test positivity rate sits at 11.5% based on a seven-day average, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported -- the lowest it's been since Nov. 9.

Friday ushered in stricter rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those include reducing capacity to 50% at grocery stores and 25% at other stores, suspending indoor group sports, closing casinos and gaming terminals, and banning events at banquet halls, party venues and clubs.

"The core philosohy here is - if we all stay home as much as possible and avoid trips outside the house that we don't need to take -- we can fight this recent surge and turn things around for the health care workers and hospital systems who face increasingly dangerous situation," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing. "And, we can potentially pull back on these mitigations for everyone before the December holidays.

Illinois hospitals had 6,111 patients Thursday night, the highest tally since the pandemic began. One month ago, on Oct. 19 there were 2,261 virus hospitalizations.

In Will and Kankakee counties, (Region 7) the levels of hospital beds have dipped below recommended state levels of 20%. Currently, the number of available ICU beds is at 14% and regular beds is at 11%.

"It's a dire situation, their positivity is still going up and they're continuing to see more people infected," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. She added that the state and hospitals are working to coordinate with surrounding counties to coordinate transfers of patients if needed or directing ambulances to hospitals with capacity.

The largest demographic with COVID-19 infections remains young people in their 20s, comprising 19% of the total, or 122,522 cases. That tally was 20%, or 60,973, in early October.

Infections in teenagers and children have increased by 130% since Oct. 5 when there were 38,795 virus cases equaling 12.8% of the total. As of Friday, COVID-19 cases in people 19 and younger came to 89,349 or 14%.

Friday's caseload is below Thursday's 14,612 tally but above the seven-day average of 11,777.

State labs processed 116,024 tests in the last 24 hours.

The latest data brings statewide infections to 634,395 and deaths from the respiratory disease to 11,304.

Other restrictions ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker temporarily shutter movie theaters, limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people, and funerals to 10 relatives.

"The numbers, candidly, at this particular moment, have been brutal," Classic Cinemas owner Chris Johnson said.

"We're asking, begging, whatever it is for Congress to do something in the lame duck session" to enact a stimulus bill.

When the state lifted many stay at home rules in late June, Classic reopened screens in Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, St. Charles and other locations with strict rules about masking and sanitizing.

Johnson had to shutter them two weeks later "because the business just wasn't there."

A lot of it had to do with not having new movies, Johnson said.

"One thing that's been the most challenging during the pandemic is the uncertainty," he said.

Changing government policies and the trajectory of the virus makes staffing and stocking supplies of drinks, popcorn, chips and candy unmanageable, he said.

"There's been hundreds of cases we've had to get rid of. I can't believe how many nacho chips I've had," Johnson said, jokingly.