Illinois reports 14,612 new COVID-19 cases, 168 more deaths

New COVID-19 cases surged to 14,612 Thursday, with a record 6,037 hospital patients and 168 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

Hospitalizations are up by 165% compared to October, a nearly 3,000 patient increase daily or an average of 4,801 people in November compared to 1,810 Oct. 1 to Oct. 18.

Fatalities also followed a grim trend, measuring the highest since May 13 when 192 people died.

And caseloads surpassed the seven-day average of 12,120.

The state's virus test positivity rate was 12% based on a seven-day average, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois labs processed 113,447 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

The total infections statewide stands at 621,383 with 11,178 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The latest numbers come as the state braces for tougher restrictions intended to staunch the surge in infections.

Restrictions coming Friday include reducing capacity at grocery stores to 50%, suspending indoor recreational sports, and limiting customers at retail shops to 25% of capacity.

Other rollbacks involve temporarily closing movie theaters and casinos, limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people or less, and prohibiting events like weddings at banquet halls or hotels for now.