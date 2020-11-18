Illinois surpasses 11,000 COVID-19 deaths with 140 more reported today

State health officials reported today that 140 more people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois and another 8,922 have been infected with the disease.

That brings the state's death to 11,014 since the outbreak began. Additionally, 606,771 Illinois residents have also been diagnosed with the virus since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day average infection rate dropped to 11.9%, almost a full percentage point from Tuesday's rate.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday with 5,953 more patients being treated statewide, up 66 patients from the previous day. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care dropped slightly 1,146. Patients with the virus are utilizing more than 30% of ICU beds statewide.