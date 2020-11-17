What the state's 'Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations' mean starting Friday

New restrictions, known as Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations, begin Friday to combat a COVID-19 surge. Here's what the measures include.

Bars and restaurants, including private clubs

Bars and restaurants closed 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No indoor service

Indoor gaming terminals closed

No dancing or standing indoors

Meetings, social events, gatherings like weddings

Limit in-home gatherings to household members

Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings

No party buses

Funerals limited to 10 family members, not including staff

Indoor recreation

Gaming and casinos close

Indoor recreation centers, including theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers close

Outdoor activities allowed at 25% capacity

Outdoor group activities limited to 10 people; face masks required

Reservations required for each guest for outdoor activities

Retail

25% capacity limit in most stores

50% capacity limit in grocery stories

Curbside pickup and delivery encouraged

Personal care services

Limit of 25 clients or 25% capacity

Face coverings required at all times

Physical, occupational and massage therapy allowed as deemed necessary by a medical provider. 15 minutes between with appointments with rooms sanitized, air circulated.

Fitness centers

25% capacity limit

No indoor group classes

Face coverings must be worn, including while exercising

Reservations required

Locker rooms closed

Organized recreation and sports, including park districts and travel leagues

No indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports; individual training may continue

Outdoor sports and recreation allowed; limited to 10 people with social distancing

Face coverings required

Locker rooms closed

Hotels

Registered guests only

Fitness centers closed or open by reservation with capacity limited to 25%

Grab and go food allowed

Event and meeting space closed

Source: coronavirus.illinois.gov