What the state's 'Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations' mean starting Friday
New restrictions, known as Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations, begin Friday to combat a COVID-19 surge. Here's what the measures include.
Bars and restaurants, including private clubs
Bars and restaurants closed 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
No indoor service
Indoor gaming terminals closed
No dancing or standing indoors
Meetings, social events, gatherings like weddings
Limit in-home gatherings to household members
Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings
No party buses
Funerals limited to 10 family members, not including staff
Indoor recreation
Gaming and casinos close
Indoor recreation centers, including theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers close
Outdoor activities allowed at 25% capacity
Outdoor group activities limited to 10 people; face masks required
Reservations required for each guest for outdoor activities
Retail
25% capacity limit in most stores
50% capacity limit in grocery stories
Curbside pickup and delivery encouraged
Personal care services
Limit of 25 clients or 25% capacity
Face coverings required at all times
Physical, occupational and massage therapy allowed as deemed necessary by a medical provider. 15 minutes between with appointments with rooms sanitized, air circulated.
Fitness centers
25% capacity limit
No indoor group classes
Face coverings must be worn, including while exercising
Reservations required
Locker rooms closed
Organized recreation and sports, including park districts and travel leagues
No indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports; individual training may continue
Outdoor sports and recreation allowed; limited to 10 people with social distancing
Face coverings required
Locker rooms closed
Hotels
Registered guests only
Fitness centers closed or open by reservation with capacity limited to 25%
Grab and go food allowed
Event and meeting space closed
