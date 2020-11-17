Illinois reports 97 more COVID-19 deaths, another 12,601 infections

State health officials announced today that 97 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 12,601 new cases were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 10,875, with 597,849 who have been infected since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day average infection rate is now at 12.7%.

Hospitalizations from the virus continue to surge and were at 5,887 patients by the end of Monday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. That's 306 more patients hospitalized than the day before. And of those hospitalized, 1,158 are in intensive care.

Many hospitals in the state's 11 health regions are running out of beds. In Region 7, which contains Will and Kankakee counties, only 12% of standard hospital beds are open and just 15% of ICU beds, which amounts to just 25 ICU beds. In the other suburban regions, traditional bed availability is at 30% or less, according to IDPH records.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a 2:30 p.m. media briefing and is expected to announced further restrictions around the state to deal with the continued COVID-19 case surge.