COVID-19 case counts per county, as of Tuesday

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion

There have been 260,006 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 43.5% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 4,854 deaths in the suburbs, which is 44.6% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 121,621 cases and 2,627 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 138,383 cases and 3,228 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 4,227 cases and 121 deaths in Des Plaines, 2,871 cases and 28 deaths in Palatine, 2,548 cases and 54 deaths in Arlington Heights, 2,467 cases and 28 deaths in Schaumburg, 2,083 cases and 31 deaths in Streamwood, 2,040 cases and 16 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,862 cases and 53 deaths in Glenview, 1,851 cases and 81 deaths in Wheeling, 1,815 cases and 32 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 1,331 cases and 18 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,317 cases and 52 deaths in Northbrook, 1,270 cases and 45 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,187 cases and 26 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 717 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 510 cases and 24 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 34,724 cases and 659 deaths as of Sunday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts: 2,818 cases and 56 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 2,325 cases and 17 deaths in Addison, 2,093 cases and 19 deaths in West Chicago, 1,868 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,788 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,756 cases and 48 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,770 cases and 28 deaths in Wheaton, 1,678 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 1,471 cases and 14 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,280 cases and 7 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,241 cases and 19 deaths in Bensenville, 1,028 cases and 8 deaths in Villa Park, and 828 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• Lake County reported 30,034 cases and 555 deaths as of Monday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Most recent top case counts: 6,345 to 6,349 in Waukegan, 1,760 to 1,764 in Round Lake Beach, 1,170 to 1,174 in Gurnee, 1,155 to 1,159 in Mundelein, 825 to 829 in Round Lake, 655 to 659 in Vernon Hills, 570 to 574 in Lake Zurich and Grayslake, 535 to 539 in Libertyville, 530 to 534 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 500 to 504 in Wauconda.

Kane County• 26,656 cases with 394 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has ceased updating its website as of Oct. 28, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

McHenry County• 11,746 cases and 126 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the McHenry County website.

Will County• 31,387 cases and 487 deaths reported, according to the Will County Health Department website Tuesday.

• Most recent top case counts: 215 in Aurora, 1,166 in Naperville.