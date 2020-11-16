Schaumburg Library closes again as precaution against pandemic

The Schaumburg Township District Library's three locations in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park have closed again as a precaution against spread of COVID-19. Courtesy of Susan Miura, 2014

The Schaumburg Township District Library will be closed until further notice to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, officials announced.

Library materials may be checked out online and picked up in the outdoor lockers at the central library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg, or the branch libraries in Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park, which offer curbside pickup.

Information about the library's programs, services, safety guidelines and more is available at SchaumburgLibrary.org. In addition to online services, the library also offers free Wi-Fi, which has been extended out to the parking lots in all three locations.

Executive Director Annie Miskewitch encourages library patrons to use trusted sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, for information regarding COVID-19.