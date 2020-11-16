 

Remote learning for all will start Nov. 30 in Geneva school district

Daily Herald report
Starting Nov. 30, all students in Geneva Unit District 304 will transition to remote learning, Superintendent Kent Mutchler said
Remote instruction will last through at least Dec. 4.

"As our dashboard reflects, we reported 54 active cases and 145 total last week. This has a significant impact on the number of individuals sent into quarantine from contact tracing efforts, which means more students are missing out on their learning opportunities and an increased burden on our staffing capabilities," Mutchler wrote.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He also cited a recommendation from the Kane County Health Department that school districts take an adaptive pause.

"We recognize that not everyone will agree with this transition but remain confident that, like many other challenges we have faced, we can come together and do what is necessary to protect our students and our school community," Mutchler wrote.

