Longtime Hoffman Estates mayor faces reelection challenge

Longtime Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod's reelection bid will face a challenge from recently retired village police lieutenant Mark Mueller.

Mueller, who retired from the police department last month, filed nominating petitions Monday along with a slate of three trustee candidates hoping to oust the three incumbents seeking reelection. McLeod also filed his nominating papers Monday.

Mueller criticized McLeod for rising property taxes, what he called the financial burden of the Now Arena on residents, and cuts to the police and fire departments' budgets.

His "Hoffman Estates Forward" slate consists of trustee candidates James Murre, Renee Robinson and Gaurav Patel. They will challenge incumbent trustees Karen Mills, Michael Gaeta and Karen Arnet.

"It's time for a new direction in Hoffman Estates," Mueller said in a written statement. "The Hoffman Estates Forward team will put a stop to the wasteful spending and constant property tax hikes. We will help our small businesses create good-paying jobs right here in our community. And we will keep our families and neighborhoods safe."

Mueller, who grew up in the village and spent more than 30 years of his professional career there, said he met his fellow slate members through various community activities and found they had a similar motives for running.

In response the Mueller's criticism, McLeod noted that most of the property tax village residents pay goes to school districts, with the village's share being only 12% of the total. Rising pension costs for police and firefighters are the only reason the village hasn't kept its property tax levy flat, he added.

The village's crime rate has been dropping, McLeod said, adding that staffing recommendations for the police and fire departments come from their respective chiefs.

The village has had no problems making its debt service payments on the Now Arena, formerly the Sears Centre, he said. The arena also has sparked economic development, including the Main Event entertainment center and the new Holiday Inn Express, McLeod added.

McLeod's lengthy public service began when he was appointed a village trustee in 1980 and then elected to that position several times through the 80s and 90s. After the death of then-Mayor Michael O'Malley in September 2000, McLeod was appointed acting mayor by his fellow trustees. He has been elected mayor five times since 2001.

Hoffman Estates Village Clerk Bev Romanoff also filed for reelection Monday but as yet is facing no challengers.

Nicholas Waryas, an unsuccessful candidate for village trustee in 2017, announced his intention to run for mayor back in August 2019, but was not among those filing Monday.

No races yet in Schaumburg:

Trustees Jack Sullivan and Frank Kozak were joined by plan commission Chairman Jamie Clar in filing nominating petitions Monday morning. Clar is seeking the seat of longtime Trustee Marge Connelly, who is not running for reelection.

The mayor's and village clerk's offices are not on the ballot next year in Schaumburg.

Because Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates have a primary system that would narrow down a large field of candidates, the filing period for their potential Feb. 23 primary runs through next Monday, Nov. 23.

A primary would be triggered only if the number of candidates who file exceeds four times the number of seats for a position. It would take five candidates to trigger a primary for mayor or clerk, and 13 to trigger a primary for trustee.

The filing period in suburbs without a primary system is Dec. 14 to Dec. 21.