Kaneland schools switching to remote learning Wednesday

Kaneland Unit District 302 schools are moving to remote instruction beginning Wednesday through at least Jan. 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages, officials announced in a message to families Sunday.

With 13.4% of workers absent, it has become difficult to staff the schools, according to the message. Student absenteeism also has increased to more than 10% and positive cases in the Kaneland community have doubled in the last two weeks, according to the district.

All athletics and after-school activities also are postponed effective immediately, officials said.

On Monday, students on the A Day schedule will attend in-person, while B Day students will attend in-person on Tuesday. Students are encouraged to bring all school materials home over the two days.

Wednesday is Application Day for all students, and there will be no school Thursday or Friday, according to the district. There will be no classes the next week due to Teacher Institute Day and Thanksgiving break.

Starting Nov. 30, students will attend class virtually on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with asynchronous activities on Wednesdays.

The district could return to a hybrid in-person model Jan. 4, depending on recommendations from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, officials said. At that time, students will be able to choose between hybrid, medical remote or family choice remote models.