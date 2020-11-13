Feder: Columnists Constable, Glanton and Washington vie for Dorothy Storck Award

Three prominent Chicago area columnists are in the running for this year's Dorothy Storck Award from the Chicago Journalists Association. Burt Constable of the Daily Herald, Dahleen Glanton of the Chicago Tribune, and Laura Washington of the Sun-Times and ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 were named finalists Thursday. The prestigious honor, which carries a $1,000 prize, will be presented at the group's virtual awards ceremony Nov. 20. It's named for the late syndicated columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner who died in 2015. (To receive a free Zoom link to the event, respond to: chicagocja@gmail.com.) As reported earlier, David Jackson of the Better Government Association will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, and Chris Fusco, former executive editor of the Sun-Times (and now executive editor of Lookout Santa Cruz), will serve as keynote speaker.

