 

Crash shuts down Diehl Road, Mill Street intersection in Naperville

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/13/2020 4:28 PM

A serious crash has shut down the intersection of Diehl Road and Mill Street in Naperville, officials said.

A Naper Notify alert sent out just after 3:30 p.m. advised drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Naperville police and fire officials are at the scene. Additional information was not immediately available.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

