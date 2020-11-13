Crash shuts down Diehl Road, Mill Street intersection in Naperville
Updated 11/13/2020 4:28 PM
A serious crash has shut down the intersection of Diehl Road and Mill Street in Naperville, officials said.
A Naper Notify alert sent out just after 3:30 p.m. advised drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Naperville police and fire officials are at the scene. Additional information was not immediately available.
