Driver dies after car struck by Metra train in Arlington Heights

One person is dead after a Metra train struck a vehicle Thursday afternoon west of downtown Arlington Heights, officials said.

The inbound train struck the sedan just after 2 p.m. where the tracks intersect with Euclid Avenue, according to Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom. The train dragged the vehicle until stopping near the intersection with Walnut Avenue, she said.

The identity of the driver wasn't immediately released.

Train No. 6444, headed to downtown Chicago on the Union Pacific Northwest Line, was scheduled to stop at the Arlington Heights station at 2:09 p.m. and arrive at the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 3 p.m.

The train was stopped during the crash investigation, but by 4 p.m., inbound and outbound trains were cleared to proceed through the area at restricted speeds, officials said. Those trains operated with extensive delays throughout the afternoon.