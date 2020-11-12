Associated Press projects Underwood to win 14th District

The Associated Press has projected incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood as the winner over Republican state Sen. Jim Oberweis in her tightly contested race for reelection to her 14th District seat.

The projection came just after 2 p.m. Thursday, with Underwood, a Democrat from Naperville, leading the contest with 200,037 votes to 195,749 for Oberweis, a dairy magnate from Sugar Grove.

"I am honored to be reelected to represent Illinois' beautiful 14th District in Congress," Underwood said in a statement released by her campaign. "This was a tough race under some very difficult circumstances, and I want to say thank you to my supporters, the voters, and our elections officials for their diligent work.

"We face urgent challenges as a community and a country," she added. "I remain focused on getting results: protecting our families, ensuring a robust economic recovery, and lowering the cost of health care. Whether you voted for me or not, I pledge to represent every member of this community."

Oberweis' campaign could be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Oberweis led the race after Election Day counting, but as the tallying of vote-by-mail ballots proceeded, Underwood narrowed the gap and then took the lead Saturday night. She's remained in front ever since, her lead growing with each update.

While there likely are some ballots left to be counted, the AP believes the current 4,228-vote edge for Underwood is insurmountable for Oberweis.

Ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive at election offices by Nov. 17 still will be counted, as will provisional ballots.

It's also likely Oberweis will pursue a recount once all the ballots are processed. Under state law, a candidate within 5% of the winner can request what's called a discovery recount, in which up to 25% of a district's precincts can be reviewed, at a cost of $10 per precinct to the challenger. The candidate can then take information learned from the recount before a judge to challenge the election results.

Underwood first won her seat in 2018 by beating Republican incumbent Randy Hultgren as part of the blue wave that swept Democrats into a House majority.