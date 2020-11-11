Schaumburg trustee questions relocating Friendship Village polling place

Schaumburg Village Trustee George Dunham is questioning the state's COVID-19 guidance that led to the traditional polling place for Friendship Village residents being relocated on Election Day last week. Courtesy of Friendship Village, 2017

Schaumburg Village Trustee George Dunham is raising concerns about what he considers the unnecessary relocation of Friendship Village residents from their usual polling place within their retirement community on Election Day.

But the Cook County clerk's office says COVID-19 guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health make the necessity of the move clear.

James Nally, legal counsel for the county clerk's office, noted that IDPH guidelines issued Aug. 25 state that "local election authorities are encouraged to relocate polling places previously stationed in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and senior living residences, to minimize COVID-19 exposure among vulnerable individuals, including older individuals and those with chronic medical conditions."

Dunham questioned the wisdom of sending residents of the retirement community to a school where four other precincts also were voting.

However, Nally said that with the number of election workers, judges and poll watchers who would normally have gone to Friendship Village on Election Day, the retirement community would not have been a bubble for its residents.

Friendship Village officials did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday as to how disruptive the relocation of the polling place may have been for its residents.

Dunham said he still believes it made little sense for residents to go to a polling place with enough election workers and judges for five precincts.

"This wasn't well thought out as far as Friendship Village is concerned," he said. "The concept is flawed."

Nally said that when the threat of COVID-19 is over, the return to traditional polling places remains likely.