 

Longtime Gurnee mayor announces she will not run for a fifth term

  • Longtime Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik announced Monday night she will not seek another term in the spring.

    Longtime Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik announced Monday night she will not seek another term in the spring. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 11/10/2020 3:02 PM

Longtime Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik has announced she will not seek another term in the spring.

Kovarik has served as mayor since 2005 and was a village trustee for six years before that.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

She made the announcement at the end of the village board meeting Monday night, saying the decision will give her more time to spend with her family.

"As you serve, there's great sacrifice that you make in your life to accommodate mayoral duties and responsibilities," Kovarik said, reading from prepared remarks. "I have family and a small business besides a full-time job and, as you serve a community, that takes away time from all those things but mostly family."

Kovarik works for Guaranteed Rate as a product development manager and has previously worked for PNC Bank and Washington Mutual in mortgage banking.

Kovarik said it has been a wonderful honor to lead the village these past 15½ years.

"Gurnee is a remarkable place, it is a small town with many big city attributes we are fortunately blessed with, particularly talented residents and business owners," Kovarik said. "They care deeply about this community and will ensure a very bright future."

Kovarik thanked her fellow trustees and members of the village staff, calling them the best in the state,

"Together we accomplished so much," Kovarik said. "We are financially strong, a safe community and economically viable."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kovarik thanked residents and said she wanted them to know she left nothing on the table.

"Every term I have given 100 percent energy and effort to this position to ensure that Gurnee is the best place to live, work and play," Kovarik said. "It is my promise that I will continue with that same energy and effort until the end of my term, May 3, 2021."

When she finished her written remarks, Kovarik joked she had to tell herself that "there was no crying in politics" to get through it. The people in attendance, mostly village staff and elected officials, gave her a round of applause.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 