Illinois records 79 more COVID-19 deaths, another 12,623 infections

State health officials are reporting today that 79 more Illinois residents died from COVID-19, while 12,623 more cases of the disease were announced too.

That brings the state's death toll to 10,289 and the number of Illinoisans who are believed to have been infected since the outbreak began to 511,183.

To comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the state's total number of cases and the number of new cases reported by IDPH each day now also includes an unspecified number of "probable cases" that have yet to be confirmed through testing.

The state's infection rate rose again to 12% today as several suburban counties prepare for stricter virus mitigation efforts to be implemented starting Wednesday.

Hospitalizations continued to increase throughout the state, with no signs of slowing down. Statewide, 4,742 patients are being treated for COVID-19 infections in hospitals. That's 333 more patients than the day before, a 7.5% increase. Among those hospitalized, 911 are in intensive care.

Currently, 13.5% of all the hospital beds in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 24.1% of all ICU beds are as well, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.