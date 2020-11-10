COVID protocol part of Vernon Hills' snow plan this year

Vernon Hills' snow plan for this winter is consistent with past years' with one exception.

"The extra page is essentially in case COVID hits our organization; we have to have a plan in place," said David Brown, public works director/village engineer.

The village will try to assign a specific vehicle for one employee's continued use. The number of users per vehicle will be limited, according to the plan, and employees should travel alone whenever possible. All employees assigned shared vehicles must disinfect them before and after each use, including the steering wheel, gearshift, door handles and keys.

Social distancing and masks are required inside the public works facility.

Plows typically are run over three shifts, Brown said. If one or more employees are diagnosed with COVID-19 and/or need to quarantine due to someone else's diagnosis, the rest of staff would have to be reorganized into two shifts, he added.

In an emergency, employees could be required to stay beyond the 16-hour shift maximum. And in case of a manpower shortage, the village has identified outside contractors that can be called.

Brown said there have been no COVID-related issues in the departments so far.

Otherwise, the village is ready, he added. About 17 pieces of equipment will be used to clear arterial and collector streets, while a local contractor will plow 106 cul-de-sacs in town and the Metra parking lot.

Eight contractors working with homeowner associations will assist with 17 cul-de-sacs and several streets, Brown added. Also, Vernon Township will plow and salt streets in the Half Day area.

Vernon Hills used 800 tons of salt last year and has an estimated 900 tons on hand. The village also has ample supplies of brine, calcium chloride and beet juice, according to Brown.

Last year, Vernon Hills recorded 24 inches of snow compared to the usual 32 to 34.

Brown said he doesn't put stock in long-term predictions and it's more important to know the time of day a storm is going to hit and whether snow is expected to fall all at once or over an extended period.