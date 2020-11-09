Glendale Heights police respond to two shootings Sunday night

Glendale Heights police are seeking information about two shootings on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded at 6:38 p.m. to a report of numerous shots fired on the 500 block of James Court.

No one was struck in this shooting. Witnesses described a person leaving the area on foot and a dark vehicle fleeing the scene.

Then, at 9:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2100 block of College Drive.

Several bullets passed through a home's exterior, and a person inside was struck, police said. The victim was taken to Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Hinsdale and was released a short time later. Witnesses to this shooting also described a person fleeing on foot.

The two shootings appear to be related, according to Glendale Heights police. Investigators have identified a person of interest and are working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information should call police at (630) 260-6070.