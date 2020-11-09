Feder: Chicago Journalists Association to honor BGA's David Jackson
Updated 11/9/2020 6:34 AM
David Jackson, the esteemed senior investigator for the Better Government Association, will be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Journalists Association, reports Robert Feder.
The group's 2020 virtual awards ceremony will stream live via Zoom from 8 to 9 p.m. Nov, 20.
Read the full story here.
