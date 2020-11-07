 

Underwood gains another 48 votes on Oberweis in 14th Congressional race

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/8/2020 8:38 AM

Republican challenger Jim Oberweis' lead over incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood in the 14th Congressional District race shrunk another 48 votes on Saturday.

After The Associated Press'updated totals in the race, Oberweis was ahead 189,846 to 189,288, a difference of 558 votes, unofficial results showed. Underwood had gained in every update since Election Day.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As of Saturday, Oberweis, a state senator from Sugar Grove, had 50.07% of the vote. Underwood, a first-term congresswoman from Naperville, had 49.93%. The Associated Press has not called the contest.

The updated tally doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. Ballots postmarked by this past Tuesday that arrive at election offices by Nov. 17 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

While DuPage and Kane counties have updated totals since Election Day, the Lake County clerk's office is expected to update its public tallies Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. The McHenry County clerk is expected to release all its final totals Nov. 18. Kendall and Will counties are waiting until Nov. 17. DeKalb is waiting until Nov. 18.

