Illinois tops 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time, 49 more deaths

As Illinois experiences a second surge of coronavirus cases, restrictions statewide are far fewer than they were in the spring when the first batch of cases were initially diagnosed. Associated Press File Photo/March 26, 2020

State health officials announced today that 49 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 10,376 more cases of the disease were diagnosed, another single-day high.

This brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 10,079. Meanwhile, 465,540 cases of the virus have been diagnosed since the outbreak began as well, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

The statewide infection rate continued its climb also, now at 9.6%, based on a seven-day average.

Though the entire state is under some type of mitigation effort, infection rates in every region continue to climb, suggesting more restrictions are on the horizon.

Hospitals around the state added 199 additional COVID-19 patients Thursday, bringing the total number of people hospitalized in Illinois with the virus to 4,090. That's the first time more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized simultaneously since May 20. Of those hospitalized, 786 are in intensive care. There are 339 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, IDPH officials reported.