Illinois reports a record 9,935 new COVID-19 cases, passes 10,000 total deaths

The number of people dying from COVID-19 came to 97 Thursday, bringing the state's total to 10,030, officials said.

New cases skyrocketed to 9,935, a new high, officials said.

The total infections in Illinois stand at 447,491, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The average number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased by 10 a day in the last week. The current seven-day average is 51 deaths compared to 41 deaths between Oct. 23 and 29. Over 46% of the state's deaths comprise seniors age 80 and over.

Daily caseloads grew by 47% in that same time period, or an average of 7,533 infections in the last seven days contrasted with 5,043 from Oct. 23 to 29.

The virus test positivity rate is 9.1% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a continuous upward climb. On Oct. 5 it was 3.4%.

State labs processed 86,015 tests in the last 24 hours.

Illinois hospitals had 3,891 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday night, the highest level since 3,967 on May 21. Average hospitalizations in November are 3,654 a day, more than double the daily average of 1,591 patients for the same period in October.